Camila Cabello Takes The Floral Fashion Trend To New Risqué Heights At The 2023 Grammys
"I'm different girls in every picture, every outfit," Camila Cabello once told Harper's Bazaar, describing her style as depicting "a different girl every day." Today, she's a Grammy nominee seemingly ready to turn heads and get fans talking. The Cuban-American singer is in the running for this year's Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside Ed Sheeran for their song "Bam Bam," a fun, upbeat tune that may have been inspired by a not-so-fun topic: Cabello's breakup with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes in 2021 (per Billboard).
The 2023 Grammys ceremony is the first she's attended since the public split, after both Cabello and Mendes chose to skip the awards last year, Elle reported. Though the former Fifth Harmony member may have shied away from the glitzy event last time around, she stepped onto the red carpet this year in a look that was equal parts sweet and sultry, with plenty of skin on display.
Camila Cabello stunned in a beaded bra top
Just before arriving at the 2023 Grammys, Camila Cabello caused a stir online when she shared her outfit for the night on TikTok. The ensemble is made up of a white beaded bra and a black, figure-hugging skirt with a slit up the front for a legs for days look. Placed on the bra are two cream-colored flowers, giving the otherwise va va voom style a dainty touch.
Patricia Bonaldi, the designer behind the outfit, shared with InStyle, "[The dress] was inspired by my desire to make jewelry into clothing and to beautifully show the craftsmanship skills of our artisans." Bonaldi added, "The beaded chest bodice took over 40 hours of handwork to complete. [...] It's wearable art!"
Fans on TikTok noticed a lot more than artistic beads and embellished flowers, commenting on how well Cabello pulled off the daring look. One fan wrote, "Wow, you are absolutely beautiful," and others called her "princess" and "gorgeous." The skin-baring outfit comes nearly a year after Cabello posted a raw message about body acceptance on Instagram. In the post, she spoke out against restrictive beauty standards and admitted to doing "inner work" in therapy to accept her body.