Camila Cabello Takes The Floral Fashion Trend To New Risqué Heights At The 2023 Grammys

Just before arriving at the 2023 Grammys, Camila Cabello caused a stir online when she shared her outfit for the night on TikTok. The ensemble is made up of a white beaded bra and a black, figure-hugging skirt with a slit up the front for a legs for days look. Placed on the bra are two cream-colored flowers, giving the otherwise va va voom style a dainty touch.

Patricia Bonaldi, the designer behind the outfit, shared with InStyle, "[The dress] was inspired by my desire to make jewelry into clothing and to beautifully show the craftsmanship skills of our artisans." Bonaldi added, "The beaded chest bodice took over 40 hours of handwork to complete. [...] It's wearable art!"

Fans on TikTok noticed a lot more than artistic beads and embellished flowers, commenting on how well Cabello pulled off the daring look. One fan wrote, "Wow, you are absolutely beautiful," and others called her "princess" and "gorgeous." The skin-baring outfit comes nearly a year after Cabello posted a raw message about body acceptance on Instagram. In the post, she spoke out against restrictive beauty standards and admitted to doing "inner work" in therapy to accept her body.