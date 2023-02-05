Trevor Noah's Grammys 2023 Crack On Prince Harry Proves He's Not Hollywood Royalty Just Yet
Trevor Noah may have said goodbye to "The Daily Show" at the end of 2022, but he's still very much a part of the Hollywood scene. The comedian is the host of the 2023 Grammys held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. He even joked about quitting his talk show host gig in his opening monologue with a mention of Beyoncé's nominated album "Renaissance," saying "I was so inspired by the lyrics of 'Break My Soul' that I actually quit my job," per The Hollywood Reporter. This is Noah's third time hosting the Grammys, but he admitted that he still isn't fully relaxed in the position. "The nerves come in because you're standing in front of not just some of the best, but some of the biggest performers in the world," Noah acknowledged to The Associated Press.
Noah is host during a Grammys year full of record breaking wins. Viola Davis won a Grammy for voicing her memoir "Finding Me," which makes her one of fewer than 20 people who have an EGOT, according to NPR. Kim Petras became the first trans woman to take home best pop duo for "Unholy" with Sam Smith. And Beyonce, who had was previously had the most Grammys of any female artist, surpassed that record to score the most Grammy awards ever in history, via CNN. Her 32nd Grammy award was for best dance/electronic album, and in the lead up to her win, Noah made a joke with Prince Harry as the punchline.
Trevor Noah joked about a revealing moment in Prince Harry's memoir
Prince Harry ended up moving to California after he and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties. However, with the recent publication of his revealing memoir "Spare," he's found himself at the center of media conversation and reference, not always in the most flattering way. That includes a Trevor Noah joke at the Grammys about something Prince Harry revealed in his book. When introducing James Corden, who would reveal that Beyoncé had won her record-breaking Grammy for best dance/electronic album, Noah said of Corden that he was "living proof that a man can move from London to LA and not tell everyone about his frostbitten penis."
Noah may not have mentioned Prince Harry by name, but there's really no one else he could have been talking about. Prince Harry wrote about the affliction that he got while on an Antarctic expedition and that was plaguing him during the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, via Harper's Bazaar. It's not the first time that Noah talked about the royal family at the Grammys with Prince Harry in mind. In 2021, a week after the infamous interview that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had with Oprah Winfrey, Noah quipped during the opening monologue: "So right now there's more tension in that tent than at a family reunion at Buckingham Palace," as reported by Express.