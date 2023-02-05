Trevor Noah's Grammys 2023 Crack On Prince Harry Proves He's Not Hollywood Royalty Just Yet

Trevor Noah may have said goodbye to "The Daily Show" at the end of 2022, but he's still very much a part of the Hollywood scene. The comedian is the host of the 2023 Grammys held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. He even joked about quitting his talk show host gig in his opening monologue with a mention of Beyoncé's nominated album "Renaissance," saying "I was so inspired by the lyrics of 'Break My Soul' that I actually quit my job," per The Hollywood Reporter. This is Noah's third time hosting the Grammys, but he admitted that he still isn't fully relaxed in the position. "The nerves come in because you're standing in front of not just some of the best, but some of the biggest performers in the world," Noah acknowledged to The Associated Press.

Noah is host during a Grammys year full of record breaking wins. Viola Davis won a Grammy for voicing her memoir "Finding Me," which makes her one of fewer than 20 people who have an EGOT, according to NPR. Kim Petras became the first trans woman to take home best pop duo for "Unholy" with Sam Smith. And Beyonce, who had was previously had the most Grammys of any female artist, surpassed that record to score the most Grammy awards ever in history, via CNN. Her 32nd Grammy award was for best dance/electronic album, and in the lead up to her win, Noah made a joke with Prince Harry as the punchline.