Kim Petras Smashes Grammys History As First Trans Woman To Take Home Best Pop Duo Award

Pop music's biggest night of the year — the Grammys — is back once again. Looks from the 2022 Grammys last year had us talking for months (and they are lining up to be just as iconic again this year). However, award shows aren't only about the music and the fashion. For many stars, these shows serve as an opportunity to shed a light on their identities and causes they care about. At the AMAs in November 2022, Dove Cameron made her acceptance speech a heartfelt dedication to the queer community.

The 2023 Grammys have already made history. That is certainly the case for pop star-on-the-rise Kim Petra, who has opened doors for the transgender community with her exciting and successful music career. "I'm proud to be a transgender woman," Petras said in 2021 (per Glamour). "I used to be scared of, or used to be like, why can't I just be normal? But now I'm just proud to have overcome that and to like myself and to be openly transgender."

With this Grammys win, Kim Petras has highlighted the importance of trans visibility.