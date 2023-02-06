Jill Biden's Speech At The 2023 Grammys Has Special Significance To Iran

The first lady of the United States Jill Biden stepped onto the 2023 Grammys' stage in a foliage-inspired dress with plenty of shine. She was met with a standing and star-studded audience, but why was the first lady at music's biggest night in LA in the first place?

Dr. Jill Biden had worked with the Recording Academy to introduce a new Grammy award for a culture-changing song. Presenting the award, she explained, "A song can unite, inspire, and ultimately change the world." The first lady then shared that the first-ever Best Song for Social Change was chosen from among over 130,000 submissions, passing through a "blue ribbon committee" as well as the Recording Academy's board.

Dr. Biden also said that the award is "recognizing a song that responds to the social issues of our time and has the potential for positive global impact." There was certainly significance in the first lady's presence at the culture-making awards ceremony, but the Academy's choice for the winning song was the true global star of the evening.