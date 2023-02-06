Greg Rikaart Provides Behind-The-Scenes Fun From The Young And The Restless Anniversary Photoshoot

On "The Young and the Restless," Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) has been up to no good since 2003. The ne'er-do-well has committed several crimes including most famously kidnapping Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), telling Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) he would exchange her for Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson), per Soaps. After perpetrating many heinous acts in Genoa City, Rikaart moved over to "Days of Our Lives" in 2018, where he played troublemaker Leo Stark. Rikaart had been off and on as Leo, and when it was announced in 2022 that Leo would be coming back to Salem, "Y&R" fans were concerned that he wouldn't ever return as Kevin.

However, regarding playing characters on both "Y&R" and "Days," Rikaart told Soap Opera Digest, "For better or for worse, I'm not particularly heavily utilized at Y&R at the moment, so there haven't been any challenges there, which is great." He added, "I started back at DAYS in October, shortly after the Peacock stuff wrapped."

While the "Days" viewers love him as Leo, fans of "Y&R" miss the fun between Rikaart and Stafford, and have been clamoring for more. Rikaart returned to participate in the milestone 50th anniversary of "Y&R," and he and Stafford shared some hysterical off-screen moments.