Hints From The 2023 Grammys That Ben & Jen Might Not Make It

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been one of the most talked about couples of the past two years. The duo stunned fans in the spring of 2021 when they began dating each other nearly 20 years after ending their original relationship. The couple known as "Bennifer" first met in 2001 (via Women's Health). They soon began dating and became one of the tabloids' favorite topics. Affleck and Lopez eventually got engaged and set their wedding for 2003. However, the pair called off their nuptials just days before their wedding ceremony, citing excessive media coverage as the reason. Just a few months later, in January 2004, the couple officially announced their split.

Lopez moved on to marry singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares two children. Meanwhile, Affleck wed actress Jennifer Garner and the pair have three children together, per People. In the years after their split, Affleck and Lopez remained friendly with each other. However, after finding themselves single in 2021, the duo decided to give their romance a second chance. One year later, the couple announced their engagement again, and a few months after they tied the knot in Las Vegas with their children in tow.

Fans went wild for "Bennifer 2.0" and loved that the couple got a second chance at love. However, their appearance at the 2023 Grammys sparked rumors that there could be trouble in paradise.