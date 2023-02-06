Kate Middleton's Never-Before-Seen Baby Photo Has Fans Drawing Comparisons To Another Royal

The latest move creating royal buzz is very different from what we've come to expect from the royal family these days. In the wake of plenty of startling revelations from Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," stirring the pot, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, has had a handful of moments in the public eye that have distracted us from the turmoil amongst the senior royals. From her sweet response to a nervous fan asking for a selfie to the launch of her "Shaping Us" campaign that focuses on supporting children as they grow, as far as the public is concerned, Kate has been ignoring the family feud and concentrating on spreading kindness (via Page Six).

With all her focus on the importance of childhood, it's no surprise that Kate chose to share a photo of her in her youth with the world. On February 4, Kate posted an adorable photo to The Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account with a long caption, including "on Tuesday, we launched #ShapingUs to raise awareness of the vital role our early years play in shaping the rest of our lives."

While the point of the post was to promote the campaign that has been referred to as her "life's work," the photo in question has sparked commentary for very different reasons, per Gloucestershire Live.