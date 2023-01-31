Kate Middleton Had A Sweet Response To A Nervous Fan Asking For A Selfie

The Princess of Wales very sweetly calms a man’s nerves when he asked her for a selfie at @LeedsMarkets . “We all get nervous” #ShapingUs @GBNEWS | @Earlychildhood pic.twitter.com/fRuaKp4ZJD

Kate Middleton isn't one to shy away from selfie requests while on royal engagements (via Mirror). Consequently, it's no surprise that plenty of fans came to greet her when she visited Kirkgate Market in Leeds on January 30.

One moment between Kate and a fan that was caught on camera has gone viral thanks to Kate's kind words. A man asked the Princess for a selfie and let her know that he was nervous, to which she replied, "Please don't worry, it's OK. We all get nervous." After he snapped the photo, Kate said, "Well done, nice to meet you. Take care."

Kate was in the area to meet with market traders about her Shaping Us campaign. The project was launched by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, and it aims to teach folks "what we can all do to help raise future generations of happy, healthy adults," says Kate (via Independent). In a speech, the Princess explained, "The campaign is fundamentally about shining a spotlight on the critical importance of early childhood and how it shapes the adults we become."

Yet, her viral selfie moment left some fans remarking that her love of children is only one part of what makes her a great royal. Twitter user @Canellelabelle tweeted, "The Princess of Wales Comfortable among her people... 'Its ok, we all get nervous'... We do indeed! She is not only the Children's Princess, Catherine is also the People's Princess".