Kate Middleton's New Private Secretary Could Help Change The Palace's Reputation

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales is making moves. According to The Telegraph, her private secretary, Hannah Cockburn-Logie left her role as Kate's right-hand woman shortly after Queen Elizabeth's death. Although the exact reasons behind Cockburn-Logie's departure weren't made public, a source for Kensington Palace sang her praises calling her a "fantastic, dynamic leader" as well as "loyal and a skilled diplomat."

In the months that followed, her assistant private secretary – Natalie Barrows — filled in, until a permanent replacement was hired. Back in May, Elle UK reported that the job for private aide was listed on LinkedIn and had more than 1,000 applicants. Kate was looking for someone with excellent organization skills who could keep her on track with her schedule and manage her day-to-day life. She had requested applicants have previous secretarial and administrative experience as well as be self-motivated with excellent communication skills.

Of course, a busy mom and a senior member of the royal family requires a person of certain standards. Now, word is out that the princess has hired a new private secretary — and people are talking.