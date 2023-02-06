'Dark Bimbo' Is The Sultry Aesthetic To Indulge In This Spring

When you think of the word bimbo, its connotation as an insult might first come to mind. Used as a derogatory slang term for women who were seen to use their bodies more than their brains to get what they want, the stereotypical bimbo was oft a sexualized and highly feminized figure. But one thing is certain — she was definitely having fun. And what is so wrong about a woman enjoying herself and her body?

With this in mind, the term bimbo is now being reclaimed and used by women to celebrate their bodies and their intellect. Per The Cut, a modern bimbo is a "socially aware, politically engaged person who is capital-C confident. A bimbo finds (versus forfeits) power in expressing femininity." The modern-day bimbo is also sex-positive and unafraid of expressing it.

Women online are seeing themselves in this new definition. On TikTok, the hashtag #Bimbo has more than 2 billion views at the time of writing. As such, a new generation of bimbos has been born. And, as the internet is wont to do, this new descriptor comes with a new look as well — one that perhaps takes aim at the stereotypical blonde, bejeweled, a pink-wearing aesthetic that once embodied the word. Bimbos are multifaceted, and so is bimbo fashion.

Enter, the dark bimbo aesthetic.