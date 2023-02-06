Prince Harry's Mystery Older Ex From Spare Isn't Staying Silent Any Longer

In "Spare," Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, shared how an older, unnamed woman took his virginity. The only information the Duke gave in his book was that she treated him "not unlike a young stallion." Now, the woman has revealed herself, and she's expanded on the story.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Sasha Walpole revealed herself and opened up about the experience. "I've kept this a secret for 21 years. I would never have said anything if he hadn't put it in his book. I am here to tell my story, in my words," she added, "I am the lady that Prince Harry wrote about in his book, who he lost his virginity to."

"It wasn't that glorious. We were drunk and having sex in a field. I didn't know Harry was a virgin at the time. Then it kind of dawned on me that perhaps he was because obviously, he'd never really had a girlfriend," Walpole detailed. "It was just a quickie in the field."

"Harry wrote in his book that I gave him a slap on the bum. I gave him a little squeeze as well. It was a bit of fun. He had a peach bum, he was young," she concluded. "I'm surprised Harry put it in his book, we were teenagers. It just doesn't seem like a big deal to me because I've known him for so long."