Prince Harry's Mystery Older Ex From Spare Isn't Staying Silent Any Longer
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, released an explosive tell-all memoir titled "Spare." There were many startling revelations made in the book, like the allegation that his brother, William, Prince of Wales, physically attacked him, via The Guardian.
Harry shared that William allegedly "grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and knocked me to the floor" after his brother called his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, abrasive and rude. The incident left Harry with an injured back, and the brothers' bond has been strained ever since.
The Duke did not hold back when sharing intimate stories in the book. While he focused a lot on details surrounding his relationships with the royal family, he also got honest about his romantic rendezvous. He shared the shocking story of losing his virginity, stating that the experience unfolded with an older woman, per TMZ. He didn't give the woman's name, but she has revealed herself and has a lot to say about the story.
The mystery woman has been revealed
In "Spare," Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, shared how an older, unnamed woman took his virginity. The only information the Duke gave in his book was that she treated him "not unlike a young stallion." Now, the woman has revealed herself, and she's expanded on the story.
In an interview with the Daily Mail, Sasha Walpole revealed herself and opened up about the experience. "I've kept this a secret for 21 years. I would never have said anything if he hadn't put it in his book. I am here to tell my story, in my words," she added, "I am the lady that Prince Harry wrote about in his book, who he lost his virginity to."
"It wasn't that glorious. We were drunk and having sex in a field. I didn't know Harry was a virgin at the time. Then it kind of dawned on me that perhaps he was because obviously, he'd never really had a girlfriend," Walpole detailed. "It was just a quickie in the field."
"Harry wrote in his book that I gave him a slap on the bum. I gave him a little squeeze as well. It was a bit of fun. He had a peach bum, he was young," she concluded. "I'm surprised Harry put it in his book, we were teenagers. It just doesn't seem like a big deal to me because I've known him for so long."