Viewers Notice An Odd Detail About Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth's Bed Linens In New Video

Why do the Duggars maintain such a widespread appeal, years after their reality shows went off the air? While some may be looking for further signs that the wholesomeness of "19 Kids & Counting" wasn't all it appeared to be, others seem to have a genuine fondness for the famous family. They enjoy the relatable parenting moments shared by the adult Duggar daughters on social media.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, the ninth of the Duggar children, is a popular figure on social media. She frequently lets her fans in on the moments of her life as an at-home mom to Gideon, almost 5, and 2-year-old Evelyn. Some of those moments are huge — such as her announcement that she's expecting another baby boy — and others are smaller joys, like footage of a day in the snow. Her most recent video, though, caught attention for an unexpected home furnishing detail. Joy, husband Austin Forsyth, and the kids joined forces to put together a bunk bed in their spare bedroom, in advance of guests they were expecting. Joy admitted the inexpensive bed was "a little rinky-dink," but they're only planning to keep it for a few years.

Once everything was assembled, Gideon helpfully came in with a blanket and pillow, ready to test out the new bed. However, there was something different about the pillow that caused a number of viewers to hit the pause button for a closer look.