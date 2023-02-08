Alison Brie Shares The On-Set Community Joke In Somebody I Used To Know - Exclusive

It's been nearly eight years since "Community" ended. Before its long-awaited movie counterpart hits the big screen, fans can first witness the reunion they've always wanted in the new film "Somebody I Used to Know." The rom-com stars Alison Brie as a woman determined to make it work with her long-lost love. There's just one small problem. He's about to tie the knot with someone else.

Throughout her endeavor to rekindle their romance, she meets all sorts of characters from her past, including someone "Community" fans will be familiar with: Danny Pudi. This reunion is the first time these two have shared the screen since the sitcom ended in 2015. In fact, there was a special scene shot for them in "Somebody I Used to Know" that didn't end up in the final cut.

"It was a fan-favorite scene, but it just didn't serve the story," Brie said in an exclusive interview with The List. "It was sort of interrupting. It was giving the audience too much closure before the characters have closure, and we had to get rid of it."

Though this scene is one viewers won't be able to see, there is one on-set joke from "Community" that did make it into the film.