Sister Wives' Christine Brown Updates Fans About A Serious Milestone In Her Dating Journey

Christine Brown made waves when she decided to walk away from her marriage to "Sister Wives" patriarch Kody Brown. She shared that the real reason she left her marriage to Kody was that they had grown apart as a couple, and she was ready to move on with her life. The couple issued a joint statement on Instagram announcing that after 25 years of marriage, their lives were going in different directions. Christine moved to Utah to be closer to her eldest daughters, while Kody stayed in Arizona (per Today).

Christine recently shared she was back in the dating pool a year and some change following her separation from Kody. She posted about her experience on Instagram, writing, "I'm dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy!" She concluded by asking fans for pointers. "Any advice for dating at 50?!"

A few weeks after that post, Christine has taken to Instagram yet again, but this time with an exciting update. She is dating someone exclusively.