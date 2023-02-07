Sister Wives' Christine Brown Updates Fans About A Serious Milestone In Her Dating Journey
Christine Brown made waves when she decided to walk away from her marriage to "Sister Wives" patriarch Kody Brown. She shared that the real reason she left her marriage to Kody was that they had grown apart as a couple, and she was ready to move on with her life. The couple issued a joint statement on Instagram announcing that after 25 years of marriage, their lives were going in different directions. Christine moved to Utah to be closer to her eldest daughters, while Kody stayed in Arizona (per Today).
Christine recently shared she was back in the dating pool a year and some change following her separation from Kody. She posted about her experience on Instagram, writing, "I'm dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy!" She concluded by asking fans for pointers. "Any advice for dating at 50?!"
A few weeks after that post, Christine has taken to Instagram yet again, but this time with an exciting update. She is dating someone exclusively.
Christine Brown has a new man in her life
Christine Brown has utilized her Instagram account to keep fans updated with her ever-changing life following her separation from "Sister Wives" star Kody Brown. Now, she has issued her most exciting statement yet. She is officially off the market.
"Car confessions! [...] I just have to tell you," Christine nervously said in a video posted to her Instagram Story. "I am dating someone exclusively. He is wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I've been looking for, incredible with Truely [her daughter]," she gushed. "He's absolutely a dream come true, and I am so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit. Right now, I'm just keeping him to myself, though."
Christine shared that while she is currently keeping his identity a secret, she will share more when she feels the time is right. Kody Brown previous shared that he was hopeful Christine would find her soulmate (via Us Weekly). Could this be the one? We'll have to wait and see when Christine is ready to give updates.