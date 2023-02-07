A-Line Dresses Are Universally Flattering. Here's How To Update The Look

It's understandable to be a little skeptical of anything branded as a universal style. Not everybody in the universe can wear that hat, that blouse, or that sweater. Well, technically speaking, of course they can. And we are huge proponents of wearing absolutely whatever makes you feel good. However, at the same time, there are certain ways to wear clothing and accessories that can optimize what makes you look good. Sometimes, it can also be easier to tell when an item of clothing does not look quite right on us than identifying when an item does, and why it does.

One of the trickiest garments of clothing to exact is the dress. Although it takes just seconds to throw one on, it could much longer to find a dress that looks flattering on your body. But look no further, we have identified the dress shape that actually does look good on everybody — the A-line dress.

Now, it is no secret that stylists have loved the A-line dress for decades for just this reason. With such a classic shape, the A-line dress holds many styling possibilities. However, as far as modern trends go, the A-line dress is often overlooked. Here, we've explored how to style an A-line dress to bring it into the future of fashion, without sacrificing its timeless shape. And, if you're looking for more options, here's how to find the right dress shape for your body type.