Prince Harry Was Reportedly Close To Landing A Major Gig

Prince Harry has had quite a whirlwind couple of years since leaving the UK in 2020. Aside from adjusting to life in the U.S. with two children, the Duke of Sussex has also been given a few opportunities to make money on his own for the first time in his life. After settling in California, Harry and Meghan Markle inked a couple of deals with media giants like Spotify and Netflix, signed on to be a part of various events, and, of course, there's Harry's book deal. Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," broke the record for the fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time, according to Forbes.

As Harry and Meghan settle into another year apart from the royal family, the two have more plans on the horizon. In March, for example, the Duke of Sussex is slated to speak at the BetterUp event in San Francisco. People reports that the father of two has served as Chief Impact Officer for the company for almost a year. There's no doubt that Harry is keeping busy while living the life of a celebrity in the ever swanky Montecito, and there doesn't seem to be an end to his success in sight. However, there was a pretty major opportunity reportedly offered to Harry that didn't work out.