Prince Andrew's Disastrous Public Downfall Gets The Netflix Treatment

Prince Harry has been making headlines around the world with his tell-all memoir "Spare," in which the Duke of Sussex discussed a whole range of behind-the-scenes royal drama. One point of contention brought up in the book is that when Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were contemplating stepping back from royal duties, he was confident that they'd continue to have security protection, particularly considering the fact that his disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew, still had it.

Harry wrote that Andrew "was embroiled in a shameful scandal, accused of the sexual assault of a young woman and no one had so much suggested that he lose his security," as reported by Vanity Fair. The duke was referencing the sexual assault accusation by Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Andrew was publicly named in April 2015 court filings connected to Epstein and the sex trafficking of minors, per The Guardian.

And, in November 2019, a few months after Epstein passed away in prison, the Duke of York sat down for an interview with Emily Maitlis for BBC's "Newsnight" to defend himself against any allegations of wrongdoing. It didn't exactly go the way Andrew hoped; the backlash was swift and he eventually ended up stepping down from his position (via CBS News). And now Andrew faces having to relive it all again if he chooses to watch the upcoming Netflix movie based on the scandal.