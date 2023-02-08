Ashley Graham's Top 5 Go-To Skincare Products

If there's one thing you can count on from plus-sized model Ashley Graham, it's honesty. The model has eschewed not only retouching but the label plus-sized itself (via CBS). And this honesty extends beyond celebrating her body no matter what size it is — it also includes the difficulty Graham might encounter with her skin.

Graham opened up to Get The Gloss about the difficulties she's encountered with her skin following her pregnancy. "My skin became more sensitive after having a baby. I got a lot of stretch marks on my lower belly, especially in the last two weeks of pregnancy. Plus, my whole hairline fell out. My skin was fine during pregnancy, but afterward, I got a little bit of back acne and darker, bigger freckles and redness on my cheeks and chin," Graham said.

Models, they're just like us — and Graham even went ahead and posted the receipts to prove it. In May 2022, Graham shared a picture on Instagram of her wearing makeup — at least certainly blush and lip gloss — glowing in the sunlight. Alongside it, she also posted a picture of herself makeup-less and with plenty of blemishes. The caption read: "The duality of (wo)man." It's a helpful reminder that even gorgeous models don't wake up looking that way.

And now, Graham has heeded fans' demands to drop the skincare routine.