Judge Rules Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Must Respond To Sister Samantha's Lawsuit

In March 2022, Samantha Markle, the estranged half-sister of Meghan Markle, lodged a defamation lawsuit against her over claims the Duchess of Sussex made in her infamous Oprah Winfrey interview. As TMZ reported at the time, Samantha accused Meghan of fabricating a "rags to royalty" story to gain favor with the public. In particular, the "Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister Part 1" author took issue with Meghan claiming she'd grown up relatively poor, as an only child.

Samantha subsequently made more disturbing allegations about Meghan, including claiming that she has "actual proof" that the former "Suits" star was lying (via Newsweek). Meghan's attorney initially described the lawsuit as "baseless and absurd," confirming that neither the duchess nor her husband, Prince Harry, would be dignifying it with a response. But a request was quickly filed to dismiss it entirely, with Meghan's legal team arguing that her comments were "subjective."

Despite their best efforts, Samantha persisted and she even called for Harry's testimony in the fiery lawsuit earlier this week. As a result, it seems Meghan's estranged half-sibling will get her wish.