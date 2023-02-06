Samantha Markle Calls For Prince Harry's Testimony In Fiery Lawsuit Against Meghan

It's safe to say that neither Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, nor Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are on good terms with their families at the moment. But while the palace has yet to issue any formal statements regarding the prince's memoir or actions, the same can't be said for the duchess's family. Samantha Markle totally unleashed on Meghan and Harry over "Spare," saying in an interview on GB News that the two were attention-seeking narcissists in desperate need of counseling. She also called her half-sister "disconnect[ed] from reality" and accused Harry of being immature and unable to let go of past hurts.

The same might be said of Samantha herself, as she moves forward with her defamation lawsuit against the Sussexes for statements they made during their interview with Oprah in March 2021. The $75,000 suit also alleges that Meghan "maliciously" lied about her childhood when interviewed for the book "Finding Freedom." Whereas Meghan called herself essentially "an only child," Samantha says she was very much a part of her half-sister's life.

In the latest chapter of the sisterly duel, Samantha filed a deposition on February 3, calling for both Meghan and Harry to testify under oath regarding the statements in question. According to the New York Post, the deposition demands that the Sussexes testify separately and on camera. Samantha and Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, is also expected to testify. But the deposition goes even further: Samantha wants Meghan to retract more than two dozen statements she has made.