The Bold And The Beautiful's Katherine Kelly Lang Weighs In On Brooke's Newfound Freedom From Ridge

Since "The Bold and the Beautiful" premiered in 1987, Katherine Kelly Lang has played Brooke Logan, who has a troubled romantic past. She's been involved in a complicated triangle between herself, Bill Spencer Jr. (Don Diamont), and her sister, Katie Logan (Heather Tom). She also has a tumultuous history with Ridge Forrester, whom she's been married to several times. Ronn Moss originated the role of Ridge until 2012, when actor Thorsten Kaye took over. Ridge and Brooke's relationship has been further muddled by his other ex-wife Taylor Hayes, who was portrayed by Hunter Tylo until Krista Allen took over the part in 2021. Soaps ranks their love triangle among the most memorable one's on "B&B."

Over the years, there has been quite a bit of back and forth between Brooke, Ridge, and Taylor, and things recently came to a head when Ridge couldn't deny that he was in love with both women. He continued to lose credibility as he waffled between the two women, and Brooke and Taylor realized that Ridge had defined their lives, and both agreed to dump him, per Soap Hub. As a result, former enemies Brooke and Taylor have now become practically best friends.

Lang recently took the time to discuss her opinion on Brooke's life after Ridge.