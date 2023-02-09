Adrienne Bailon-Houghton On 'Love For The Ages' And Joining E! News - Exclusive Interview

After working on the show, what do you think people get wrong about age-gap relationships?

What they get wrong is that there are so many variables as to why it works or why it doesn't work, and it's never the same every time. There's no blueprint to the idea of the stereotypes, whether it's young guys dating older women or young women dating older men, which is [commonly thought] to be like gold-digging. [There are] so many ideas and misconceptions where that comes in, but you learn on this show that people connect to each other regardless of age.

There are some older people who maybe have more youthful spirits, and there are some younger people who maybe have a mature and old soul, so to speak, and it just depends. It's so much bigger than age. There's an interesting dynamic that happens, especially in this sense. In an experimental situation like this, you can see that there are differences.

Which love story from Season 1 made the biggest impression on you, and why?

They all did, but especially when you're talking about age, I was intrigued by Maria and Michael's story because I understood where they were coming from and why this show seemed perfect for their situation. We are talking about a girl who has dated Michael since she was 16 years old; she's never had another boyfriend ever. She gave him all her youth. Now they've been married for 20-something years, their children are grown adults, and they're about to become empty-nesters soon, yet they're only in their 40s. I'm like, "That's so young. They have their whole lives still to live."

In that situation, it made them want to reassess, like, "We're at a crossroads. Do we stick this out together, or do we attempt to explore youth again and get out there?" I think, in this sense, there are parts of Maria that feel like, "Did I miss out on something? I've never kissed anyone else; I've never slept with anyone else. What am I missing out there?" There was a curiosity that I totally understood, and then, at the same time, I get that while she signed up for this, she still got there and realized, "Oh my God, he's my safety net. I don't even know how to navigate these situations." It was really interesting.

Their story also resonated most with me. When I watched them, especially, I thought how that could've been me. I'm glad that I met my husband later and that I was able to have all those experiences earlier on.

Same. I got married at 33. I get it. [It's interesting] asking them now ... [if this] is this something they would want their kids to do. Would they tell their kids, "Date, explore, settle down," or "literally marry the first person you ever dated"? You could have questions 20-something years down the line, saying [to yourself], "Did I sell myself short, or am I grateful that I've had this one person on this journey with me all this time?"