Dermatologist Weighs In On Skin Cancer Risks Associated With Gel Manicures

Gel manicures are a staple in many women's maintenance routines. Every two weeks or so, when the nails grow out just enough to become unsightly, it's time to book another appointment and start the process over again. Gel manicures differ from a manicure with regular polish in that they require you to put your hands under UV light — specifically UVA light — throughout the appointment, to meld the gel polish to your nail. While this technique keeps the polish intact for longer, your hands and nails are exposed to a light that could be harmful. Scientists have been studying the potential link between UV nail polish dryers and cancer risk for years.

A study published last month in "Nature Communications" found that UV light dryers used for setting gel nail polish can cause DNA mutations and damage to cells. And lamps that claim to use LED light instead of UV light are unfortunately misleading. "Gels, by definition, need a UVA exposure to polymerize. So if there's no UVA, there is no gel manicure," according to dermatologist Dr. Chris Adigun (via Today).

Still, the study does not show a direct link between UV nail polish dryers and cancer. "While this report demonstrates that radiation from UV-nail polish dryers is cytotoxic, genotoxic, and mutagenic, it does not provide direct evidence for an increased cancer risk in human beings. Prior studies have shown that an increase in mutagenesis will likely lead to an increase in cancer risk," the authors write.