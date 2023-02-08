Biographer Compares Two Royal Spares: Princess Margaret And Prince Harry

If you're a fan of Netflix's 'The Crown' or you've simply always kept up-to-date with the state of the royal family, you know a bit about the similarity between Prince Harry and his great aunt, Princess Margaret. Per The Royal Family, Princess Margaret was the younger sister of Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

According to Vanity Fair, when there are two children born into the royal family lineage, the first is considered the "heir," while the other is often referred to as the "spare." Of course, this isn't an official title given to the child who's just outside of the line to the crown, but it's often used to describe them, and in terms of their royal duties, a "spare" is, in many ways, what they are. Most of us don't really think about the impact that being the spare might have on someone's life, but the choice in the title of Prince Harry's new memoir, 'Spare,' made it clear just how much the Duke of Sussex must have taken this title and station to heart. And, while she may not have been quite so outspoken about it, Princess Margaret seems to have taken the title to heart, too (via CBS Mornings).