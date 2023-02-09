Days Of Our Lives' Paul Telfer Has The Lowdown On Xander's Many Jailbird Stints

"Days of Our Lives" viewers have watched nearly every character spend time behind bars for one reason or another over the years — it's almost like a right of passage to get arrested in Salem. However, certain people seem to find themselves detained more often than others. One such character is Xander Cook (Paul Telfer), who came by his devious personality as a member of Salem's notorious Kiriakis family (via Soap Central).

Xander is the nephew of one of Salem's biggest schemers, Victor Kiriakis (the late John Aniston), and has been repeatedly drawn to criminal activity during his tenure on the show. Since his debut in 2015, Xander has been involved in a number of jaw-dropping crimes, including kidnapping, attempted murder, blackmail, and even baby swapping, per Soaps In Depth. However, the character has also had his tender moments too.

Xander fell in love with Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and helped her through some of the toughest times in her life. As Celebrating The Soaps points out, Xander has also performed other heroic acts, such as saving Maggie Horton's (Suzanne Rogers) life on two separate occasions. Still, Xander's wild antics have landed him in prison several times, and now Telfer is opening up about how he really views his character's knack for incarceration.