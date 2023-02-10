Monica Barbaro Talks Rom-Coms And Working With Diego Boneta On At Midnight - Exclusive Interview

What first drew you to this project?

I was in love with the idea of doing a rom-com, so that first piqued my interest. Then [hearing] that Diego Boneta was in it was very exciting, and knowing that it would film in Mexico was exciting to me. Then I hopped on a Zoom with Jonah Feingold, our director, and his passion, in general, is so ... contagious, in the best way. We had a great time. We could have been talking for three hours. And the same with Diego — once I got the part and we sat down to chat, we could talk about this story, rom-coms, acting, and all of it until midnight. We had a great time. There was no reason not to do it.

You mentioned loving rom-coms. Were there any in particular that inspired you and that you drew from for this film?

I loved "Roman Holiday." We also reference it in the film, and that was fun. I also had not necessarily pinpointed that it was a Paramount movie, and that was crazy to be like, "I'm making movies with the same company that's made the classics that I've fallen in love with."

And I love "Philadelphia Story." There are so many more modern ones — "Notting Hill." "La La Land" is a great musical romantic comedy. There were so many. Some of my favorites that don't relate [to "At Midnight"] are "When Harry Met Sally," "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," or even "Miss Congeniality." There are comedic moments and comedic actors that have done such a great job for so long that we couldn't help but take inspiration from all of them.