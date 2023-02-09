King Charles Laughs Off Question About Prince Harry During Royal Outing
As Leo Tolstoy famously wrote in his novel "Anna Karenina," "All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way." And there is no unhappy family quite like the British royal family (and there are five seasons of "The Crown," with more on the way, to prove it.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, recently published his memoir "Spare." The startling revelations in Harry's memoir, from how he lost his virginity to his recollection of an unfortunate bout with frostbite on his nether regions in 2011, have caused quite an uproar (via Slate). Harry also gave an unvarnished look into the life of a royal, specifically his thorny relationship with his father, King Charles. Per Harry, upon his birth, Charles remarked to Diana, "Now, you have given me an heir and a spare — my work is done," lending Harry the title of his memoir (via Today).
Harry also describes how he and William, Prince of Wales, begged King Charles not to marry Queen Camilla. "The only thing we asked in return was that he not marry her," Harry wrote. "You don't need to remarry, we pleaded. A wedding would cause controversy. It would incite the press. It would make the whole country, the whole world, talk about Mummy, compare Mummy and Camilla, and nobody wanted that."
An awkward moment for King Charles in Stratford
Although the royal family has yet to address Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's memoir, they likely know that they can't avoid the subject forever (via Time). Recently, when King Charles paid a visit to the University of East London's Stratford campus, a student asked Charles, "Can you bring back Harry?" (via GB News). Perhaps King Charles didn't properly hear the question or thought that the student was referring to the famed Harry Potter, but he replied, "Who?" When the student clarified the question and made clear he meant his son, Harry, the monarch began laughing.
Although the king may appear to have a cavalier attitude about the situation, one royal expert says this couldn't be further from the truth. "King Charles is a monarch, but he's also a father," royal expert Angela Levin told Us Weekly. "He loves Harry. He might not like what he's doing, but he loves him and there's a weakness there for him. He doesn't want to lose him as a son."
As of now, it does not seem as though there's been any movement towards reconciliation, but per Harry, he's open to it if they are. "There's a lot that can happen between now and [King Charles' coronation]," Harry recently told ITV (via People). "But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it"