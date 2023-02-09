King Charles Laughs Off Question About Prince Harry During Royal Outing

As Leo Tolstoy famously wrote in his novel "Anna Karenina," "All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way." And there is no unhappy family quite like the British royal family (and there are five seasons of "The Crown," with more on the way, to prove it.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, recently published his memoir "Spare." The startling revelations in Harry's memoir, from how he lost his virginity to his recollection of an unfortunate bout with frostbite on his nether regions in 2011, have caused quite an uproar (via Slate). Harry also gave an unvarnished look into the life of a royal, specifically his thorny relationship with his father, King Charles. Per Harry, upon his birth, Charles remarked to Diana, "Now, you have given me an heir and a spare — my work is done," lending Harry the title of his memoir (via Today).

Harry also describes how he and William, Prince of Wales, begged King Charles not to marry Queen Camilla. "The only thing we asked in return was that he not marry her," Harry wrote. "You don't need to remarry, we pleaded. A wedding would cause controversy. It would incite the press. It would make the whole country, the whole world, talk about Mummy, compare Mummy and Camilla, and nobody wanted that."