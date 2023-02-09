Days Of Our Lives' Cady McClain Uses Her Directing Skills To Help Breast Cancer Patients
Cady McClain is known for her acting talents on screen. Over the years, the soap opera vet has appeared as many beloved characters on multiple sudsers. Through the decades, McClain has taken on roles such as Dixie Cooney on "All My Children, Kelly Andrews on "The Young and the Restless," and Rosanna Cabot on "As The World Turns" (via Soap Central). Most recently, she stepped into the shoes of Jennifer Horton on "Days of Our Lives," taking over the role from actress Melissa Reeves.
During her acting career, McClain has been recognized for her excellence on daytime television. She's won two Soap Opera Digest Awards and been nominated for multiple Daytime Emmy Awards, per Soaps. She's also won three Emmys, taking home the award for Outstanding Juvenile Female in 1990, Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2004, and Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series in 2021, according to Deadline. She is also the first female to ever win three Emmys for three different roles.
Of course, McClain is much more than just an actress, and her talents include behind-the-camera work as well. The soap star recently put her skills to good use by helping to raise money and bring awareness to a very important cause.
Cady McClain is an advocate for breast cancer awareness
Cady McClain may be busy popping in and out of Salem as fan-favorite "Days of Our Lives" character Jennifer Horton, but she's also been working on some very important projects off-screen. One of those is helping advocate for breast cancer awareness. The actress tells Soap Hub that she met producer Andrew Carlberg, and the two were tasked with putting together a PSA about breast cancer. "[The National Breast Cancer Coalition was] able to use it to help raise a million dollars at an event they had," McClain noted.
Following the PSA, McClain was asked to do another, and this time she had more creative control. She included women who were breast cancer survivors and advocates in her Public Service Announcement, which she shared on her Instagram account. The subject of breast cancer is one that the actress holds close to her heart, as her mother tragically died from the disease at the age of 57.
McClain encouraged women to advocate for their health by using the tools and resources available to them, as well as taking care of their bodies in hopes of preventing illness and disease. The actress has opted to use her talent and platform to help ignite change and shed light on a topic that impacts millions of women and their loved ones worldwide. For that, her fans have commended her.