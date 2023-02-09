Days Of Our Lives' Cady McClain Uses Her Directing Skills To Help Breast Cancer Patients

Cady McClain is known for her acting talents on screen. Over the years, the soap opera vet has appeared as many beloved characters on multiple sudsers. Through the decades, McClain has taken on roles such as Dixie Cooney on "All My Children, Kelly Andrews on "The Young and the Restless," and Rosanna Cabot on "As The World Turns" (via Soap Central). Most recently, she stepped into the shoes of Jennifer Horton on "Days of Our Lives," taking over the role from actress Melissa Reeves.

During her acting career, McClain has been recognized for her excellence on daytime television. She's won two Soap Opera Digest Awards and been nominated for multiple Daytime Emmy Awards, per Soaps. She's also won three Emmys, taking home the award for Outstanding Juvenile Female in 1990, Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2004, and Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series in 2021, according to Deadline. She is also the first female to ever win three Emmys for three different roles.

Of course, McClain is much more than just an actress, and her talents include behind-the-camera work as well. The soap star recently put her skills to good use by helping to raise money and bring awareness to a very important cause.