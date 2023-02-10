General Hospital Icon Genie Francis Recalls The Time Princess Diana Sent Her A Special Gift

Trigger warning: The following article contains language regarding sexual assault.

When "General Hospital" was in danger of being canceled, Gloria Monty was brought in as executive producer to turn things around, per Soaps. With an iron fist, she changed the face of daytime drama, setting an example for other shows that have lasted decades.

In particular, fans were hooked by the conflicted history of Luke Spencer and Laura Webber (Anthony Geary and Genie Francis), which was replete with action, danger, and controversy. Francis started playing Laura at age 15 in 1977 and continues to play the part to this day as mayor of Port Charles. While "GH" was ahead of its time with action and adventure in daytime television, Laura has been the moral compass for all the characters for decades. She's currently determined to save the relationships between her son, Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss), and her grandson, Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez), via Soap Spoiler. But, while Luke and Laura's relationship started with sexual assault — or a "seduction," as the show tried to explain the incident – Francis has changed her stance on how things got started with the two. As upsetting as the action was, the characters were able to get past it and move on with their lives.

However, despite that controversy, Francis had a good start on the show, and she recently discussed a surprising gift she received from one of the most unlikely people on the planet.