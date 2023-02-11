Bill Hayes' Special Message For Fans Celebrating 53 Years On Days Of Our Lives

On a recent episode of "Days of Our Lives," Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) walked in on Doug and Julie Williams (Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes) perusing a photo album and reminiscing about all the people they've lost over the years, per Soap Central. Doug commented that he's almost 100 years old, which isn't far from the truth because his portrayer is 98 years old in real life! Bill and Susan got married in 1976, two years before their characters on the show did. The couple has shared their marital longevity secrets on their own website, which was inspired by their grandson David Samuel who'd gotten divorced and wanted to know their undisclosed answers.

Doug and Julie went through some tribulations at first because Doug was paid by Susan Hunter (Denise Alexander) to woo Julie. However, Doug and Julie fell in love, but things got crazy when Doug married her mother, Adelaide Williams (Patricia Barry), and the two had a child named Hope Williams (Kristian Alfonso). But, love prevailed and Doug and Julie got past all the drama, going on to become one of the most venerable and beloved couples on the long-running soap.

53 years later, Bill Hayes can't be thankful enough for the job that defined his career.