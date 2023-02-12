Blue Ivy's Super Bowl 2023 Look Is A Master Class In Accessorizing

Stars and football fans alike flocked to Glendale, Arizona for the LVII Super Bowl on February 12 — but the night was not only about sports. Our favorite pop music royalty joined the crowd as well. Of course, this isn't surprising considering the event featured pop star, designer, and makeup juggernaut Rihanna's return to the stage for the halftime performance.

The singer's mentor and friend, Jay-Z, made an appearance, with many of us reminiscing on all the details Rihanna and Jay-Z's relationship. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jay-Z's Roc Nation helped to produce Rihanna's performance. And Jay-Z and his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, attended the Super Bowl LVII together presumably to see Rihanna light up the stage.

Their heartwarming father-daughter date quickly caught the attention of fans for their immaculate fashion sense. Specifically, jaws dropped seeing how much Blue Ivy has grown, and she seems to have inherited her mother's style. Like the looks from Beyoncé that stand above the rest, Blue Ivy's Super Bowl LVII outfit is a lesson in how to properly accessorize.