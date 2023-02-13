Everything We Know About Rihanna's Second Pregnancy

Rihanna made her long-awaited return to the live stage at Sunday's Super Bowl event in Arizona, storming through a selection of hits from her untouchable back catalog in an all-red ensemble, which included a puffer jacket that paid homage to dearly departed Vogue editor André Leon Talley. Even though Rihanna's Super Bowl 2023 outfit was otherwise a bit of a snooze, it proved the monochromatic trend is red hot and also helped the singer to announce her second pregnancy.

The "We Found Love" hit-maker had everybody drooling with her effortlessly chic maternity style last time around, memorably telling Vogue: "When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle." Over the nine-month period, Rihanna proudly showed off her bump in a variety of form-fitting, edgy, and super sexy outfits, including when she and partner A$AP Rocky first made the initial announcement.

Judging by her spectacular Super Bowl display, this time around is going to be no different. This is everything we know about Rihanna's second pregnancy thus far.