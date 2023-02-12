Rihanna's Super Bowl 2023 Outfit Was A Snooze, But Proved The Monochromatic Trend Is Red Hot

For many Super Bowl LVII viewers, the draw wasn't the outcome of the Eagles and Chiefs matchup, or even the fun of watching commercials such as the "Clueless"-inspired Rakuten ad. Their focus was on the halftime show, featuring Rihanna. The superstar singer had been keeping a low profile in recent years, particularly since the birth of her son in May 2022. So, fans were excited at the prospect of hearing her perform a medley of hits such as "Umbrella" and "We Found Love."

Speculation also whirled about what the singer might be wearing to the big game. Rihanna's red carpet moments have often left us speechless: her Pope-inspired Met Gala look in 2018; her sweeping Guo Pei cape at the Gala three years earlier; her daring black leather and lace Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble at the American Music Awards in 2013 (via BuzzFeed). But when she took the (very elevated!) stage at halftime, the effect was underwhelming. Not only did she not change outfits, the one she wore wasn't as breathtaking as we've come to expect. Of course, now we know that she's expecting her second baby (per People), it's understandable that Rihanna wanted to keep things simple. Her red jumpsuit was perfectly suited to an expectant mom, and it was also in keeping with her fondness for the still-hot monochromatic color trend.