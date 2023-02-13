Summer House's Amanda Batula On The Value Of Self-Love During Valentine's Day - Exclusive Interview

How are things going for you and Kyle [Cooke]?

Great! We're living in that newlywed phase still. We're about a year and a half into it, so we're still enjoying the young love. Not much has changed. We've been working together and living together and doing all this stuff together 24/7 for so long. It's just nice to no longer have to plan a wedding.

Season 7 is coming up soon, on February 13. How is it being on the season as a married woman?

I haven't really thought about it. One of the things I love about my relationship with Kyle is that we're able to exist as a couple but also as individuals. Especially in the house and with our friends, we don't need to be together all the time, and that's definitely something that we carry through[out] our married life. I don't know if anything has changed. Maybe my friends see me differently. I don't feel much different, though. Right now, we're glad to get that epic party done and out of the way, and we're just enjoying it. We have our dogs now, and that's most of it.

There's a clip in the trailer of the upcoming season where you talk about health issues and whether [they] could affect your chances of getting pregnant, which is an issue so many women can relate to. What advice do you have for women who are going through the same thing?

The best advice I have is to talk about it. We don't speak about it enough, and you don't realize how many other women or [how many of] your friends are going through the same thing or something very, very similar. I joke that in health class, you were taught that if you make love, you get an STD or you have a baby, and there is no in-between. You don't realize how complicated it is and how complex it is.

Ever since sharing the little that I have so far, [so many] people have reached out to me, essentially diagnosing me with exactly what I have because it's so common and so many other people have experienced it. So the best thing is to talk about it because there's absolutely other people out there who know exactly what you're going through, and you're not alone in it.

It's amazing that you used your platform to talk about it. It's such a sensitive topic, and like you said, it's been taboo for so long.

Yeah, it was unexpected. It came out when I was drinking, and it opened up a lot of doors, and it opened my eyes to a lot more too.