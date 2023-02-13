Adrienne Bailon-Houghton On Balancing An Entertainment Career With Life As A New Mom - Exclusive

Singer, actress, TV personality, and producer Adrienne Bailon-Houghton knew her destiny early on. "I wanted to sing, act, dance, and all those things," she said. At 14, she joined the girl group 3LW and achieved major success. This helped "get my foot in the door," Bailon-Houghton explained.

She then starred in Disney's "The Cheetah Girls" movies and appeared in popular tween fare such as "That's So Raven" and "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody." For a couple of years, she appeared on E!'s "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" while dating Rob Kardashian. And starting in 2013, she co-hosted Fox's Emmy-winning talk show "The Real" for eight seasons, solidifying her TV presence.

In 2022, the entertainer joined "E! News" and nabbed a hosting and producing deal with NBCUniversal. She's since hosted one season of Peacock's reality series "Love for the Ages," which puts a whole new spin on marriage and relationships.

She married Israel Houghton in 2016 and became a mom to their son, Ever James, in August 2022. In February 2023, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton spoke with The List in an exclusive interview, where she talked about her journey to motherhood and balancing her career with being a new mom.