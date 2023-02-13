Prince Harry's Talks To Host SNL May Have Been More Serious Than We Thought

As of late, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has gone from simply being a member of the royal family to being one of the most-talked about celebs in the world. And where do the most-talked about celebs in the world appear? That would be "Saturday Night Live," of course. Yet, while famous royal family members have been portrayed on "SNL" countless times, it would certainly be a surprise to see the Duke of Sussex actually hosting the legendary sketch comedy show.

There were plenty of startling revelations from Harry's memoir, "Spare" that seem like they'd be a perfect fit for "SNL." From the infamous account of a somewhat private case of frostbite to assertions that his dad, King Charles, believes mermaids are real, it's really no surprise that the minds behind "SNL" would take interest in Prince Harry after his memoir took the world by storm.

Plus, Harry has already proven that he's not afraid to make fun of himself, nor is he unwilling to jump headfirst into a comedy sketch. He made this clear while poking fun at royal pageantry with Tom Hanks' help during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" last month. If, like so many people all over the world, you'd be eager to tune into an episode of "SNL" hosted by none other than the Duke of Sussex, it may be time to get your popcorn ready.