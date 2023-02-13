The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Weigh In On Douglas' Guardianship Decision

In a strange and twisted story, Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) was with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) when she got pregnant by his son, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She and Ridge conspired to prevent Thomas from finding out, planning to raise baby Douglas. But the truth eventually came out and Thomas tried kidnapping the child. Caroline convinced Thomas that he'd be part of the child's life, and when she and Ridge divorced, Caroline and Thomas hooked up again and took Douglas to live in New York.

Thomas returned with Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) later, after Caroline died from a blood clot. Soon, the boy started to form an attachment with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), whom Thomas was obsessed with. But the savvy child learned about some of his father's schemes, including trying to break up her and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Starved for a family — and a mother — Douglas accepted Hope and Liam's relationship. Thomas would continue to make bad choices, further straining his rapport with his son.

Douglas would be a pawn in many of his father's plots, as well as the center of a few custody battles. The court recently allowed Douglas to choose for himself whether he wanted to live with Thomas, or Hope and Liam. To everyone's surprise, Douglas chose to be with his aunt Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and John "Finn" Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). This shocking decision has fans going wild all over social media.