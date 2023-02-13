The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Weigh In On Douglas' Guardianship Decision
In a strange and twisted story, Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) was with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) when she got pregnant by his son, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She and Ridge conspired to prevent Thomas from finding out, planning to raise baby Douglas. But the truth eventually came out and Thomas tried kidnapping the child. Caroline convinced Thomas that he'd be part of the child's life, and when she and Ridge divorced, Caroline and Thomas hooked up again and took Douglas to live in New York.
Thomas returned with Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) later, after Caroline died from a blood clot. Soon, the boy started to form an attachment with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), whom Thomas was obsessed with. But the savvy child learned about some of his father's schemes, including trying to break up her and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Starved for a family — and a mother — Douglas accepted Hope and Liam's relationship. Thomas would continue to make bad choices, further straining his rapport with his son.
Douglas would be a pawn in many of his father's plots, as well as the center of a few custody battles. The court recently allowed Douglas to choose for himself whether he wanted to live with Thomas, or Hope and Liam. To everyone's surprise, Douglas chose to be with his aunt Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and John "Finn" Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). This shocking decision has fans going wild all over social media.
Douglas receives high praise from fans
"The Bold and the Beautiful" fans discussed their happiness that Douglas Forrester chose to live with his aunt, Steffy Forrester. One viewer tweeted, "Douglas said what he said and wants to live with Aunt Steffy if she will have him. If he can't be with Thomas, I would rather see him staying with #Sinn (Steffy and Finn), Kelly (Spencer), and Hayes (Forrester Finnegan)." In response to that, another fan stated, "I agree. It's good to see him with a FORRESTER at least. A blood relative." The post was likewise agreed upon with the fan response, "Absolutely. Poor kid is sick of being a pawn between Thomas and Hope. #sinn is a really family environment that he's been needing desperately. Good for him for saying his (piece)!"
Someone proud of Douglas' bold decision excitedly wrote, "Douglas made a Boss move he (looked) at Hope and Thomas (and) didn't want them fighting over him so he made a boss move to aunt Steffi, great job Douglas." Another fan praised Henry Joseph Samiri's saying, "The casting for Douglas is actually amazing. He and Steffy really look like they could be related."
Showbiz Cheat Sheet speculated that Douglas could start to become a schemer just like his father because he doesn't like Liam very much and would prefer that Thomas and Hope reunite instead.