The Young And The Restless' Alum Sasha Calle Makes Super Bowl Commercial Debut

While almost everyone is familiar with the DC Comics character Superman, many might not be familiar with his cousin, Supergirl. The character was created in 1959, and much like Kal-El — aka Clark Kent or Superman — Kara Zor-El also escaped the doomed planet Krypton, ending up on Earth. There she took the name Kara Danvers, and would eventually become known to the world as Supergirl. The character was first portrayed in a live-action format by Helen Slater in the 1984 film, "Supergirl." More recently, Melissa Benoist played the character on the CW television series of the same name. Now, actor Sasha Calle will be playing Supergirl in the upcoming DC film, "The Flash."

Calle became a soap opera fan favorite when she played the sassy Lola Rosales on "The Young and the Restless" — a part that earned her a Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series." The new "Flash" trailer dropped during the 2023 Super Bowl to the excitement of fans, and the film itself has done amazingly well with test audiences. The preview depicts tons of action as The Flash (Ezra Miller) messes with the time stream, almost causing worldwide Armageddon in the process. Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck reprise their roles as Batman from different Earths, and Calle's Kara Zor-El is also introduced, where she shows off her incredible superpowers.

Fans are excited that Supergirl will join the DC Extended Universe theatrically.