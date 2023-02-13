Days Of Our Lives' Judi Evans Remembers Beloved Salem Co-Star In A Very Special Way
It's no secret that "Days of Our Lives" star Judi Evans has a strong love for her co-stars. The actor's social media feed is filled with photos of herself with co-stars of past and present, and unsurprisingly, Evans has plenty of co-stars to gush over, as she's held multiple soap opera roles over the years. Evans, who currently plays the role of Bonnie Lockhart on the Peacock sudser, has also appeared as Beth Raines on "Guiding Light" and Paulina Cory on "Another World." She also portrayed the character of Maeve Stone on "As The World Turns." However, her most well-known soap opera role may be that of Adrienne Kiriakis on "Days of Our Lives."
During a 2022 interview with Soap Opera Digest, Evans revealed that she's made some long-lasting relationships with her co-workers over the years. The soap star admitted that she formed tight bonds and fun friendships with fellow actors such as Michael O'Leary, Tommy Eplin, Jon Hensley, Vincent Irizarry, and her close pal, Mary Beth Evans. She also confessed that she loved working with Bryan Dattilo (Lucas Horton) on "Days" because he is so funny. Recently, Evans took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post about a co-star that meant so much to her, Joy Garrett.
Judi Evans pays tribute to former co-star Joy Garrett
Joy Garrett previously held the role of Jo Johnson on "Days of Our Lives." Jo was the mother of Judi Evans' character Adrienne Kiriakis, as well as the biological mother to Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford). Garrett tragically died at the age of 47 in 1993 from liver failure, per The New York Times.
On her Instagram account, Evans shared clips of herself working with Garrett. In the caption of the post, she told a story about how Garrett had gifted her a calendar when she left the soap opera in 1991. Throughout the years, she had filled in days to help Evans remember to call her or send a letter to her. Now, nearly three decades after Garrett's death, Evans reveals that the late actress is still a presence in her life.
"30 years ago, we lost our Joy, and my world was never the same. She was such a talent, such a light, such a wonderful woman and I miss her every day. I love you, Joy... and even without a calendar, I think about you all the time," Evans wrote. Of course, fans adored the tribute to Garrett and her character and took to the comments section to share their love for Garrett as well.