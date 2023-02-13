Days Of Our Lives' Judi Evans Remembers Beloved Salem Co-Star In A Very Special Way

Joy Garrett previously held the role of Jo Johnson on "Days of Our Lives." Jo was the mother of Judi Evans' character Adrienne Kiriakis, as well as the biological mother to Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford). Garrett tragically died at the age of 47 in 1993 from liver failure, per The New York Times.

On her Instagram account, Evans shared clips of herself working with Garrett. In the caption of the post, she told a story about how Garrett had gifted her a calendar when she left the soap opera in 1991. Throughout the years, she had filled in days to help Evans remember to call her or send a letter to her. Now, nearly three decades after Garrett's death, Evans reveals that the late actress is still a presence in her life.

"30 years ago, we lost our Joy, and my world was never the same. She was such a talent, such a light, such a wonderful woman and I miss her every day. I love you, Joy... and even without a calendar, I think about you all the time," Evans wrote. Of course, fans adored the tribute to Garrett and her character and took to the comments section to share their love for Garrett as well.