Behind The Scenes Of General Hospital's 60th Anniversary Photoshoot

In 2013, many "General Hospital" cast members along with executive producer Frank Valentini and then-head writer Ron Carlivati celebrated the show's 50th anniversary by ringing the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange. Among the actors in attendance were Tony Geary, Genie Francis, Finola Hughes, Kin Shriner, Kelly Monaco, and Jason Thompson. Not only did TV Guide list "GH" as the "All-Time Best Daytime Soap" in their 40th-anniversary edition, but the show holds the top two spots in the magazine's 60 all-time greatest moments in soap opera history: the wedding of Luke Spencer and Laura Webber (Anthony Geary and Genie Francis), and the tear-jerking story of how B.J. Jones (Brighton Hertford) died and her heart was given to Maxie Jones (then Robyn Richards).

In June 2022, "GH" celebrated another milestone — its 15,000th episode — which focused on Laura throughout the years. Francis herself is one of the longest-running actors on the show, having taken over the part of Laura in 1977. Back then, she wasn't just a teen that went along with whatever story was going on. Laura was the driving force in several storylines, and still is to this day.

One of the four remaining soap operas on the air, the beloved sudser premiered on April 1, 1963, and is now set to celebrate its 60th anniversary on the air as the longest-running American soap opera currently in production.