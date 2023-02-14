General Hospital's Brook Kerr Takes You Behind The Scenes At Portia And Curtis' Valentine's Day Wedding

Considering "General Hospital" is nearing its 60th anniversary and is on five days a week, the soap is able to deepen its character storylines. For example, the romance between Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) and Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) has been a long road. Curtis and Portia had an affair in the early 2000s, though he broke up with her as soon as he learned she was married to Marcus Taggert (Real Andrews).

Later, when Curtis arrived in Port Charles in 2015, he began working with police commissioner Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) as a private investigator. The two soon fell in love and were married. But Curtis couldn't stand the lying that resulted from Jordan having to keep her police work secret, and they eventually divorced. Curtis and a now-divorced Portia then reunited and are now happily planning a Valentine's Day wedding of their own.

Although Portia has told Curtis to his face that he is not the father of her daughter Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) — even though the timing of their affair could mean otherwise — Jordan has suspected that isn't true. The actors in the storyline have been teasing the mystery as well. In August 2022, Andrews posted a selfie of him, Turner, and Ali on Instagram, asking, "Who is Trina's real Dad...??? Taggert or Curtis...???" Now that the impending nuptials have arrived — along with Portia's surprising new family additions – the secret about Trina's paternity may be revealed.