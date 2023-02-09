Meet The Actors Playing Portia's Surprise New Family Additions On General Hospital

If there's one thing that Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) can't stand on "General Hospital," it's people who lie. His marriage to commissioner Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) didn't last because he couldn't handle all the police secrets that she had to keep from him. When Curtis' Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson) meddled in their business and accidentally lost Curtis and Jordan's divorce papers, his upcoming wedding to Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) was almost derailed, per Soaps Spoilers. Happily, Jordan got new papers drawn up, and their divorce was eventually finalized. However, another secret is looming and threatens to blow their impending marriage sky high.

Jordan and Stella suspect that the father of Portia's daughter, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali), is not Marcus Taggert (Réal Andrews) — as everyone believed — but Curtis. Portia and Curtis had an affair many years ago, but he broke it off when he learned she was married to Taggert. Portia doesn't know for certain that Trina is Curtis' daughter, but she's afraid to tell him its possible because she knows how he reacts when someone lies to him (via Soap Opera Spy). Stella was also supposed to officiate their wedding, but her blood ran cold when she learned of the possibility of Trina's paternity, and faked being sick to get out of it.

While fans have wanted to warn Curtis about this secret before he gets married, two surprise guests showed up at their rehearsal dinner, making Portia's day.