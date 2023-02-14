Donald Trump Looms Large Over Nikki Haley's Presidential Campaign Video

Donald Trump threw his hat into the ring for the Republican candidate for president in November 2022 with a speech from Mar-a-Lago — here's what we know about Trump's 2024 campaign so far. He was the first person of either political party to publicly announce their presidential run. President Joe Biden has yet to declare his bid for a second term in the White House, but, as reported by The Nation, some say his State of the Union speech in January was a signal that he'll be entering the race.

For just under three months, Trump was the only Republican candidate formally running for the country's highest office. But, on Valentine's Day 2023, Nikki Haley announced that she was planning to run for president. Her career in politics includes three terms as governor of South Carolina and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 through 2018.

Haley's campaign announcement on Twitter has been viewed millions of times, and, while she doesn't call out her former boss by name, Trump still seems to be included in the video.