Why A PR Expert Believes We Might Be Seeing More Harry And Meghan On Our TVs Soon

When Harry and Meghan announced they were leaving the royal family, there were plenty of questions — among them, where would the pair live now that they were no longer beholden to residing in the United Kingdom? Initially, the couple decamped to Canada, but after the press discovered their location, they hightailed it to Los Angeles, where they were offered shelter in Tyler Perry's mansion. As Markle is a native of LA, it made sense that the pair might settle down there. However, it quickly became clear that Harry didn't quite take to the City of Angels (via Us Weekly). "Moving there was always an option, but to begin with, she and Harry wanted to give Los Angeles a shot. Unfortunately, Harry absolutely hated it — the timing was so wrong amid the [coronavirus] pandemic and they lacked privacy," a source told Us Weekly.

Instead, the pair opted for Montecito — a city only an hour outside Los Angeles and perhaps brimming with more A-listers per capita. To wit: Per Vanity Fair, Harry and Meghan were recent guests at the vow renewal of fellow Montecito residents Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, along with other celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Gwyneth Paltrow, Katy Perry, and Orlando Bloom. "They indeed attended and had a wonderful time celebrating Portia's birthday and the couple's vow renewal," a source confirmed.