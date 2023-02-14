Sister Wives' Christine Brown Finally Shares A Photo Of Her New Man

"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown made headlines when she chose to walk away from her plural marriage with Kody Brown and the rest of her sister wives — Janelle, Meri, and Robyn. There were signs that Christine and Kody's marriage was never going to last, but Christine stuck around and tried to make it work. However, there was a moment that made her realize she deserved better.

During the "Sister Wives" tell-all episode following the explosive 17th season, Christine shared that after Kody said he was not attracted to her, she knew her marriage was over. "It was terrible to hear. And it's super embarrassing," she said. However, she felt the same way. "It was almost a relief," she added. "I'm not going to keep fighting for this, and I'm not going to keep trying and I'm not going to keep doing this if you're not attracted to me. So everything that I've done for you, for the family, means nothing.'"

Christine decided to move to Utah and take a leap into the dating pool. She updated fans on a serious milestone in her dating life, and now she's sharing even more about her new beau.