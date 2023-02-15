Are The Single Duggar Siblings Allowed To Travel Alone? Here's What We Know

Through their show "19 Kids & Counting," Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar attempted to show the world that the (very large!) family who prays together, stays together. The super close clan did many other things together, too; playing music, celebrating holidays and birthdays, preparing for weddings and babies, and traveling. Throughout the show's 15-season run, the Duggars' travels took them to places like New York City, Texas, Tennessee, Washington, DC, Oklahoma, Kentucky, El Salvador, and Israel — and that was just in the first five years of being on the air.

Togetherness is also the family watchword when it comes to romance. All of the married Duggar children went through a strict courtship period with their spouses, during which the couples were chaperoned on every outing to make sure they didn't engage in any forbidden PDA like kissing or holding hands. According to the family website, those chaperones can range from a grandmother to a friend to even a 10-year-old sibling.

To date, eight of the Duggar kids are still single. Although Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace, and Josie are still minors, the other four are legal adults — including oldest daughter Jana, who at 33 has shown no indication that a wedding is in her future. She and her brothers have shared photos of their own travels on Instagram, most recently a jaunt to Europe. But some telling details have fans wondering: Are Jim Bob and Michelle still dictating one aspect of how their adult children conduct their lives?