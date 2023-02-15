Prince Harry's Future Plans May Help Heal The Royal Rift
It's no secret that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is on the outs with his royal family. As early as 2018, outlets were reporting on the rift between Harry and the rest of the royals, claiming there was tension between Harry and his brother William, Prince of Wales. From there, it seemed as though the feud only continued to get worse until it all came crashing down upon the release of Prince Harry and Megan Markle's documentary "Harry & Megan" on Netflix and Prince Harry's memoir "Spare."
The brothers are still not on speaking terms and Harry and Megan have stayed away from the royal family events since the release of his book. As King Charles III's May coronation draws closer, there has been a lot of speculation as to whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in attendance or continue to avoid events where the rest of the royal family will be.
But now, new revelations about Prince Harry's future plans show a glimmer of hope that the brothers, and the rest of the family, may come back together.
Prince Harry isn't looking forward
When "Spare" was released, royal fans from all over realized just how big the feud was between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his family. Many of the stories put a negative light on the royals, specifically William, Prince of Wales. But the book was just the tip of the iceberg – Prince Harry told The Telegraph that he excluded many details. "There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know," he said. "Because I don't think they would ever forgive me."
While some may have hoped that those details would be released someday, it seems as though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are having a change of heart. Royal expert Afua Hagan recently told Express that the couple's upcoming projects will be "less about what happened to them before," adding, "They can't keep going over and over and over the past forever. It's just going to be painful." Instead, Hagan said that their energy going forward will focus more on charitable endeavors and their organization, Archewell.
While many feel that the prince will never reconnect with his family, this could be a sign that he will once again join them. And the healing may have already started. A source told Express, "Members of the family have told me that both Harry and Meghan will definitely come [to the coronation]."