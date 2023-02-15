The Young And The Restless' Peter Bergman Explains Jack's Curious New Attraction To Diane

Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) caused quite a stir in Genoa City when she seemingly came back from the dead in 2022 on "The Young and the Restless." Diane previously had an on-again-off-again relationship with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and even had his child. Because her misdeeds caused her to burn so many bridges, she faked her death in 2011. Through bribery and payoffs, a different dead body was used to make everyone think it was Diane.

During her decade away, she hooked up with a shady character named Jeremy Stark (James Hyde), who pretended to love her, but was secretly using her to launder money. Diane managed to get away as the authorities closed in on him. She retreated back to Genoa City, shocking everyone who knew her. Jack's old feelings for Dian resurfaced, and he was pretty much one of the few people in town that didn't hate her. When Jeremy was released from prison, he made a beeline to Genoa City to get revenge on Diane, whom he believed had caused his arrest. Jack and Diane concocted a scheme to pretend that she still wanted to work with Jeremy. They stole a valuable necklace and set things up so that Jeremy would get caught with it and go back to jail.

This scheme bonded Jack and Diane, and while the fans aren't exactly thrilled with the pairing, the two have rekindled their old romantic feelings.