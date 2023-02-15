The Heartbreaking Death Of Raquel Welch

Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82 after a short illness, her family members have confirmed. She was born as Jo-Raquel Tejada in Chicago, Illinois on September 5, 1940 (per Britannica). As noted by Encyclopedia.com, while she was still a toddler her family moved to La Jolla, California, where her father worked as an engineer. She took dance lessons as a child and became a cheerleader in high school. She also performed in school plays. Welch capitalized on her good looks through her participation in beauty pageants in California. She graduated from La Jolla High School.

After her first divorce, from childhood sweetheart James Welch in 1961, she worked as an actress and a model before deciding to pursue an acting career. Welch moved to Hollywood in 1963 and shortly after landed a manager (via Fandango).

In 1964, she made her feature debut in the Elvis Presley film "Roustabout." The actress revealed details of that very first film experience, as reported by Elvis Presley Music. "I was a bit player in the opening moment," said Welch. "Like many adolescents of the '50s, I had been completely gaga over Elvis. When I saw him on the set of 'Roustabout,' I was a little bit taken aback because something had changed about him. It seemed like he was more packaged. His clothes were not the same, his hair was obviously dyed now, and it was all sprayed into place. It was a little shocking to me because it was a whitewashed, cleaned-up Elvis. They took all the sex out of him!"