The Short-Lived Soap Opera Raquel Welch Took A Chance On Against The Advice Of Her Reps

On February 15, 1960s icon Raquel Welch (née Jo Raquel Tejada) died at 82 from an undisclosed illness. Her son, Damon, announced the heartbreaking news and reflected on her impact on the entertainment industry and activism at the height of her career. In 1967, Welch performed for soldiers alongside Bob Hope on a U.S.O tour in Saigon, Vietnam.

Though Welch's status as a sex symbol contributed to her global superstardom, her breakout performance in multiple titles including "Fantastic Voyage," "One Million Years B.C.," and "The Three Musketeers" propelled her career even further. The Golden Globe winner defined the era with her expansive catalog and impressive genre study, which explains why her work resonates with both suspense and comedy film buffs.

Welch never shied away from experimenting with roles despite often being typecast based on her physical features, made worse by the fact that her little-known Bolivian roots were carefully tucked away because of the prejudice that Latina women faced in the media then — and still face today. In fact, there was one role that the "Bewitched" actor fought to have, much to the chagrin of her reps.